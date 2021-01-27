Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $18.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 3,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter valued at $2,060,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

