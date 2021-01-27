Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BFST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,332. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

BFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.