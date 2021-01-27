Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives $214.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.67.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of CRL traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.79. 764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.60. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $284.60. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,734,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

