Beaxy Price Down 1.4% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $862,801.94 and approximately $266.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00904974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.22 or 0.04524405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017805 BTC.

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

