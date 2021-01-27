Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $144.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.