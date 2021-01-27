Helex Market Cap Reaches $13,934.90 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Helex has a market capitalization of $13,934.90 and approximately $3,518.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00904974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.22 or 0.04524405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017805 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.