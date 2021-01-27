Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 16,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

