Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.29% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 16,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.