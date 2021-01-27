AMLT (AMLT) Price Tops $0.0054

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $802.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMLT has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00904974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.22 or 0.04524405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017805 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

