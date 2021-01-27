Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

