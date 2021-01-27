BlockStamp Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. BlockStamp has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $104.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007721 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000259 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 98.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,212,725 coins and its circulating supply is 26,669,759 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

