Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $49.87

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.87, but opened at $45.18. Agilysys shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 1,711 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,430,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 105,035 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 803,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 275,614 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.