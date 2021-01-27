Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.33, but opened at $2.10. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 4,820 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 470.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

