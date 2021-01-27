Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $1.73

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.55. Savara shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Savara alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of $88.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.