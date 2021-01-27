Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.27. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Several research firms have commented on JOY. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$18.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

