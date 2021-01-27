Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.82. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 31,355 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -112.49 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 7,324,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,542,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,018,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 51,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,584,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

