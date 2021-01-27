Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Up to $13.63

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.63, but opened at $14.82. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 31,355 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -112.49 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)
Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.
