Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Shares of Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 184,903 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

