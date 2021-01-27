Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.25. Remark shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 73,087 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARK shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $342.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 421,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

