Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Encompass Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $500,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

