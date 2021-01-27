Brokerages Set Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Target Price at $247.00

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.00.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

CI stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.10. 32,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,225. The firm has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.43. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

