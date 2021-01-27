Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $90.50

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,513 shares of company stock worth $29,536,390 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after purchasing an additional 240,952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,170. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

