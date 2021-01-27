Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $85,000 Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

