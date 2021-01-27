Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 702,509 shares of company stock worth $88,137,845. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $149.79. 132,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,756. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,111.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

