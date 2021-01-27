Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 22,525 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,525 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,798,512. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

