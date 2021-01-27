Sterneck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000. iStar makes up 1.4% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iStar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after buying an additional 262,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iStar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in iStar by 1,516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 51,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iStar by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

