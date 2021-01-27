PM CAPITAL Ltd Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PM CAPITAL Ltd reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts comprises about 7.9% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.33% of Wynn Resorts worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.93. 60,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $137.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

