Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 252.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. 62,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,647. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

