Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5,488.51 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,420.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,867 shares of company stock worth $4,321,492 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

