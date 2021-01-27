Craig Hallum Raises Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $88.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $79.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.07. 2,187,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,820,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.97 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,038,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $44,256,435.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock valued at $100,900,293 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.