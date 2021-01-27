Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,030 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.09% of Altria Group worth $68,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE MO opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

