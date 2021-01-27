WSFS Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. WSFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock worth $1,154,396. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.