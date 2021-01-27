Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,686. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.28.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.