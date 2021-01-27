JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 453.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 11,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $105.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,683 shares of company stock worth $12,673,867 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

