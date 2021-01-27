Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $253.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.82.

ROK stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.73 and a 200-day moving average of $238.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

