Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In related news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $65,633. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.
