Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $22.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim York acquired 2,620 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $65,633. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

