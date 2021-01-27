Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

APD opened at $277.99 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

