JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 1,505 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.3% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $32.50. 42,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,959. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

