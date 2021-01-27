Security National Trust Co. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

