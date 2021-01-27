Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,813 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.10% of The Progressive worth $59,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $92.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

