Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 16,687 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 230.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in DocuSign by 28.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DocuSign by 53.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.95.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $8.54 on Wednesday, reaching $226.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

