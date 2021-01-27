Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $67.74 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 466,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,146 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $67,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after buying an additional 1,162,420 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after buying an additional 577,866 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,783,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.78. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

