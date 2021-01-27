F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.66 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.32-2.44 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

