F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.32-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.66 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.32-2.44 EPS.
NASDAQ FFIV opened at $194.00 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $211.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $146,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,722 shares of company stock worth $3,525,398 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.