Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY remained flat at $$3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. 877,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. Koninklijke KPN has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

