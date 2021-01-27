China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

