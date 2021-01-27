Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE PHR traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.37. 7,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,225. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,269,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,790 shares of company stock worth $19,093,674. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,445,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 2,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 512,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after buying an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

