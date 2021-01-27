Brokerages Set ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) PT at $11.25

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 117,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,397. ADT has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

