Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $96.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.52. 13,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.71. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

