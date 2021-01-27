Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $460,497.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

