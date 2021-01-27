Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

