The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

