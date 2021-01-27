Strategic Wealth Designers Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Strategic Wealth Designers lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $119.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

